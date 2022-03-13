Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

NKE stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,881,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,516. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.