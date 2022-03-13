Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

STIP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,137. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

