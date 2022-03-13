Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. 2,598,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,137. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66.

