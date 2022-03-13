Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. 20,701,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,616,453. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average is $130.94.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

