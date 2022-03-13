Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Miromatrix Medical stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.34. 45,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. Miromatrix Medical has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $16.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

