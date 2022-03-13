Mirror Protocol Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $135.23 million and $83.93 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00004491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

