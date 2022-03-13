Mirrored Alibaba Hits Market Capitalization of $6.04 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for $98.22 or 0.00251914 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $6.04 million and $15,064.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.53 or 0.06572679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.25 or 0.99840179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041488 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 61,491 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars.

