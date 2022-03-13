Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Cap Tops $8.61 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $352.30 or 0.00925491 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $2,540.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.06634232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,061.13 or 0.99985713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,446 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

