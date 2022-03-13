Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $44.95 million and approximately $6,764.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for about $20.39 or 0.00052306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.53 or 0.06572679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.25 or 0.99840179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041488 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

