Mirrored United States Oil Fund One Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,406.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78.06 or 0.00199994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $62,406.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.72 or 0.06578378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.91 or 0.99582770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041611 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 83,239 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

