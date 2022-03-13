Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, March 29th

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 29th.
MSLOY opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $50.39.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)
