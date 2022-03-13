Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, March 29th

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 29th.

MSLOY opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.