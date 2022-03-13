MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.23 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.