Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to report $5.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the highest is $7.83 billion. Moderna reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 184%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $21.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $23.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $138.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,513 shares of company stock valued at $54,160,971. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

