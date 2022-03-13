Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MONRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Moncler alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. Moncler has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.