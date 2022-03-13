monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.06. 730,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,272. monday.com has a 1-year low of $121.73 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average of $296.28.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,266,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $62,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in monday.com by 2,338.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 198,684 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

