Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,694.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $22,694.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

