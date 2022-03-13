MonetaryUnit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $160.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $749,157.93 and $160.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00094697 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,390,341 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

