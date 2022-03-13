Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Update

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,758,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,407.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MNXBF opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05. Monex Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monex Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

