Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
