Morgan Stanley Acquires 19,138 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Kforce worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Kforce stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Kforce Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.