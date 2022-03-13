Morgan Stanley Acquires 87,086 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of AXIS Capital worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

NYSE AXS opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

About AXIS Capital (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.