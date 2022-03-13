Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 202.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Trustmark worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trustmark by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 15.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.92. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

