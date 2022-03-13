Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 920.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Poshmark worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Poshmark alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 41,313 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $735,784.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,188 shares of company stock worth $858,773 in the last ninety days.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.