Morgan Stanley Buys 201,582 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.02% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ASG stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
