Morgan Stanley Buys 4,278 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.82% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.53. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $200.02 and a 1 year high of $249.46.

