Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Replimune Group worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $771.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.46. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

