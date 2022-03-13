Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of SmileDirectClub worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 535,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.17.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 234.88%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

