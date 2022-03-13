Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Gates Industrial worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

