Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.88% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 85.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSD opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

