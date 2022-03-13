Morgan Stanley Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,860,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 539,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -73.47%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

