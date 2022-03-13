Morgan Stanley Has $10.57 Million Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of TransAlta worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.19. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -9.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate.

