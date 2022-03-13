Morgan Stanley Has $10.64 Million Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $60.47 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32.

