Morgan Stanley Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Columbia Sportswear worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,451,000 after buying an additional 60,473 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 666,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,891,000 after buying an additional 78,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,217,000 after buying an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 586,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

