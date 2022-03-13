Morgan Stanley Has $10.71 Million Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,463,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 232,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,880,000.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

