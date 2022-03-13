Morgan Stanley Has $10.80 Million Stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $381,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 427.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 480,600 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

