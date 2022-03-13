Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after buying an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

