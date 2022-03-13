Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Warrior Met Coal worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 106,118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

