Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of Scholar Rock worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

