Morgan Stanley Purchases 44,156 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Renasant worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Renasant by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

