Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,575 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.31% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAWZ opened at $62.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

