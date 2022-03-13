Morgan Stanley Purchases 6,132 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACES. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5,273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

BATS:ACES opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.