Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Huron Consulting Group worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,042.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,256,371. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

