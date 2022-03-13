Morgan Stanley Sells 123,404 Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 855,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 135,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 298.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000.

DCF opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

