Morgan Stanley Sells 139,656 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Newmark Group worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Newmark Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Newmark Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.09%.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

