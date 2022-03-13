Morgan Stanley Sells 35,995 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Terreno Realty worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $108,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

