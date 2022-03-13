Morgan Stanley Sells 36,931 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Umpqua worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 612,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

