Morgan Stanley Sells 38,468 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $214.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.94. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.