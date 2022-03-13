Morgan Stanley Sells 97,544 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Avid Bioservices worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 25.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 68.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of CDMO opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $157,960.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.