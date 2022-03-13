Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MACA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 16,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Moringa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.18.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

