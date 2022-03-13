MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €76.22 ($82.85).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Friday.

MorphoSys stock opened at €23.61 ($25.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.25. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($22.57) and a 12 month high of €87.40 ($95.00). The company has a market capitalization of $806.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

